WHAT IS INDOORWAY?

Your Pathway to an Intelligent Space

Responsive Space
Create ways for people to interact with your pathways, objects and places on-demand.
Context-Aware Services
Unlock new opportunities in business intelligence with context-aware services.
Physical Analytics
Collect and interpret real-time data from each user's footprint in the dashboard interface.
Get To Know Your Space Better

The Indoorway dashboard provides at-a-glance insights into your foot traffic, visitor statistics and much more. Optimize business decision-making with real-time data flows, reports and tools to understand your customer.

Real-time Data
Heatmaps
Room Stats
Points of Interest
Custom Reports
Conversion Index

Our Easy-to-Use Map Creator

Easily create and manage your digital floor plan for any physical location or layout. Visually draw spatial outlines, fencing and walking paths with an intuitive online editor that anyone can use

Meta-data editor
Simple graphics tools
Outline automation

Indoorway Can Bring Smartness
To Any Kind Of Venue

RETAIL

OFFICES

INDUSTRIAL

TRANSIT

PUBLIC

VENUES

How it works?

Indoorway Offers Broad Range Of Functionalities

Indoor Analytics
Generate business intelligence data based on customer movement, behavior or foot traffic.
Proximity Messages
Push context-aware marketing, advertising or informational notifications to nearby devices.
Tagging
Let users save their favorite indoor spots and easily return whenever they want.
Wayfinding
Provide real-time directions with indoor navigation and a search engine for what's nearby.
PRECISE, INEXPENSIVE AND EASY TO INTEGRATE

